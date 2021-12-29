The Best Recipe for Feijoada

The Brazilian & Portuguese favorite, is a stew made up of beans, greens, rice and in this case pork. Anna Rossi gives you a taste of a family recipe she learned from a Brazilian friend. The dish gets it's name from "feijão" Portuguese for "bean", and in many cultures they signifies good luck and prosperity for the New Year. Anna says it may be a labor of love, but worth every bite.

CANDIDO’S FEIJOADA

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ Carne de Sol, sliced into 1” cubes

2 pig ears, sliced into 1” squares

2 pig tales, sliced into 1-2” chunks

1 foot, sliced into 1-2” medallions

2 cups black beans

10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

3 scallions, 1” long slices

½ lb slab bacon, diced into ½” slices

1 cup onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, pressed

6 oz smoked sausage, ¼” slices

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

For the salsa

12 cherry tomatoes, diced

½ cup onion, diced

½ cup parsley, chopped

3 TBS lime juice

Serve with:

Farofa

Sauteed Collard Greens

PREPARATION