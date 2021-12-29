The Best Recipe for Feijoada

The Brazilian & Portuguese favorite, is a stew made up of beans, greens, rice and in this case pork. Anna Rossi gives you a taste of a family recipe she learned from a Brazilian friend. The dish gets it's name from "feijão" Portuguese for "bean", and in many cultures they signifies good luck and prosperity for the New Year. Anna says it may be a labor of love, but worth every bite.
CANDIDO’S FEIJOADA
INGREDIENTS:
1 ½ Carne de Sol, sliced into 1” cubes
Chef's Pantry
2 pig ears, sliced into 1” squares
2 pig tales, sliced into 1-2” chunks
1 foot, sliced into 1-2” medallions
2 cups black beans
10 cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
3 scallions, 1” long slices
½ lb slab bacon, diced into ½” slices
1 cup onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, pressed
6 oz smoked sausage, ¼” slices
Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
For the salsa
12 cherry tomatoes, diced
½ cup onion, diced
½ cup parsley, chopped
3 TBS lime juice
Serve with:
Farofa
Sauteed Collard Greens
PREPARATION
- In a colander, rinse ear, tail and foot well under hot water.
- Combine the ears, tails, foot and salted meat into a large pressure cooker and cover completely with hot water (Careful not to go above the “max” line).
- Bring to a boil, uncovered.
- Once at a boil, cover and lock the pressure cooker. When the pressure cooker begins to “whistle”, cook for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, release the pressure and drain the contents into a strainer, set aside, and allow to cool.
- To prepare the beans, rinse under cold water in a colander for 2 minutes, massaging with your hands.
- In a small pressure cooker, add beans and cover with water up to the ½ mark. Add a pinch of salt, bring to a boil, then cover and lock the lid. When it begins to “whistle”, cook for 25 minutes.
- While the beans cook, break apart the meat mixture with your hands. Run a knife through the mixture and toss bones that are too big.
- Back in the large pressure cooker over medium high heat, add olive oil and render slab bacon and smoked sausage until browned. Add onion and saute until fragrant. Add garlic and saute until fragrant. Add tomato & scallion then add meat mixture. Saute for 2 minutes. Then add black beans and a sprinkle of salt.
- Cover completely with water. Bring to a boil uncovered. Cover, lock lid and cook for 30 minutes once the pressure cooker begins to “whistle”.
- Meanwhile, prepare your rice.
- For the salsa, in a medium bowl, combine the tomato, onion, parsley and lime. When the Feijoada is finished, add a ladle full of the Feijoada broth. Serve on the side.
- Serve Feijoada over a base of rice, topped with tomato mixture, Farofa and sauteed collard greens.