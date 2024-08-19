Clear the shelters

Want to make your own pet food? Here's what to know

Preparing homemade pet food can seem enjoyable and easy, but there’s much to learn to do it right and safely

By Janete Weinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Creating your own pet food can be exciting, but without proper research it may cost more in time and money than expected.

Do you want to spend five hours or more in the kitchen cooking for your pets? That is about the average amount of time a pet owner might spend making homemade pet food.

Many pet owners believe cooking their pets' food will be easier and cheaper than buying commercial food. But according to Dr. Lindsey E. Bullen, a veterinary nutritionist, that's not the case.

There is a "misconception about one being able to create nutritiously balanced pet meals from human ingredients. That is just not possible,” she said.

How to find the right recipe for your animal companion

Rather than finding a random recipe online, Bullen recommends working with a board certified vet to create the right recipe for your furry friend.

“Food preparation done incorrectly could cause long-term damage to be borderline lethal to your pet,” Bullen said.

How about feeding your pets kibble?

Kibble might not be so attractive, but it could be a better option for many.

Even though pet owners might think commercial food is less healthy, Bullen reminds them there is no equivalent in the human world.

If you want to make your own pet food, make sure to research and work with the right professionals.

Bullen said she doesn’t see the benefit of cooking over feeding pets commercial food because every pet is so unique and it’s humanly impossible to get every ingredient right.

Clear the shelters Aug 12

How to donate to the Clear The Shelters campaign

Clear the shelters Aug 8

What to know as Clear The Shelters kicks off its 10th annual adoption campaign

This article tagged under:

Clear the shelters
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us