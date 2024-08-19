What’s in a unique dog name? A whole lot of thought and care — and debate with fellow household members.

These days, some interesting trends are emerging in the puppy-naming space. “It doesn’t come as a huge surprise to see that most of the trending dog names from 2023 and 2024 are dignified human names,” Brett Reynolds, CPDT-KA, a certified professional dog trainer and director of dog care at The Dog Stop, tells TODAY.com. Per Reynolds, it’s also interesting to note that pet name trends also tend to mirror baby name trends — serving as “further proof of our growing infatuation with our fur babies.”

Janice Costa, the owner of Canine Camp Getaway, a vacation camp for dogs, expands on that sentiment, sharing that she believes the initial trend of dog names following people names (Lucy instead of Lassie, Frankie instead of Fluffy) began when dogs started to become viewed as the new kids. “These days, we cook for them, dress them, travel with them and celebrate their birthdays, so it’s no surprise that naming them has taken on a more important role,” she says. But while human names like Bella, Molly and Max have long topped the most popular dog names lists, more creative dog names have come into the fold.

As Reynolds further comments, the “Fidos” and “Chompers” of the world appear to be falling to the wayside, while distinguished “Bellas” and “Maximillians” are rising in popularity. Whether you choose a more traditional dog name or follow the trends, coming up with the right name for your fur-ever friend isn’t easy. Ahead, we’ve shared the best cute dog names across categories like food-inspired dog names, nature-inspired dog names, literary-inspired dog names, sports-inspired dog names and more.

Food-inspired dog names

Waffle

Skippy

Cookie

Olive

Nacho

Ginger

Tater

Bagel

Biscuit

Brownie

Nature-inspired dog names

Lake

Ocean

Blossom

Grove

Dale

Fern

Fir

Sky

Sunny

Thunder

Flower-inspired dog names

Dahlia

Rose

Tulip

Lily

Violet

Celebrity-inspired dog names

Fido

Colin from Accounts

Clifford

Major

Champ

Lassie

Mr. Big

Comet

Elvis

Miles

Fala

Otis

Scooby-Doo

Sinbad

Toto

Coco

Buck

Santa’s Little Helper

Elizabeth Taylor

Duke

Sports-inspired dog names

Mickey

Babe

Magic

Shaq

Serena

Bolt

Tiger

Ali

Kobe

Jordan

City/state dog names

Brooklyn

Memphis

Davos

London

Paris

Book/author-inspired names

Gatsby

Holden

Tintin

Argos

Beezus

Buck

Snoopy

Ribsy

Sherlock

Gromit

Celestial names

Sol

Leo

Apollo

Orion

Comet

Venus

Stella

Cosmo

Astro

Luna

Disney names

Pluto

Pongo

Perdita

Goofy

Nana

Human names

Sigmund

Marshall

Stella

Oliver

Toby

Bella

Charlie

James

Sam

Phoebe

Classic names

Rover

Peanut

Ruby

Fluffy

Bailey

Rosie

Scout

Sadie

Max

Rocky

This story originally appeared on TODAY.com on April 30, 2024. More from TODAY: