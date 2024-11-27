Bundle Up New England! Help keep New Englanders warm through our coat drive

With the cold winter season upon us, concern for our vulnerable community grows, as does the number of vulnerable citizens who need help to stay warm.

It's why the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo, in partnership with Cradles to Crayons, want you to help us Bundle Up New England.

Click this link to our Amazon "Bundle Up" Wish List page, where you can purchase a new coat that will be donated directly.

You can also drop off your new or like-new items at these participating Boston-area drop-off locations:

The Cradles to Crayons Giving Factory, 281 Newtonville Ave., Newton, MA, 02460; Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Any Xfinity store by Comcast in Massachusetts!

Bundle Up New England runs Nov. 25, 2024, through March 7, 2025.

Frequently asked questions

Q: Where do the coats go?

A: Our community partner, Cradles to Crayons, will distribute the coats to a network of over 300 organizations in our area, including shelters, schools and hospitals.

Cradles to Crayons is a Boston-area-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide children from birth through age 12 with the everyday essentials they need to thrive — at home, at school, and at play.

Q: Can I host my own coat drive?

A: Yes. Reach out to Cradles to Crayons and they will assist you.

Q: Do I need to run my drives during Bundle Up?

A: Cradles to Crayons will allow flexibility with drive dates. You may begin collecting before the start date or finish collecting after the end date. You will be asked for a final total before March 7 for reporting purposes.

Q: How do I get my winter coat donations to Cradles to Crayons?

A: Drive leaders can bring coat donations to one of our many drop-off sites. If you require assistance transporting donations, please contact your Community Engagement Coordinator.

Q: What about other winter essentials?

A: The most needed item this time of year is winter coats, so please make this the focus of your drive. However, if anyone happens to donate other clothing items, Cradles to Crayons will still accept them.

Q: Where do my winter coat donations go?

A: Cradles to Crayons serves children from birth through age 12 living in homeless or low-income situations in Massachusetts. Your donations will support children as we aim to provide 42,000 kids with a coat this winter.