Maine Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know

Maine voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state’s midterm election on November 8.

Residents will vote for the candidate of their choice in several key races including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other local and statewide races.

The marquee race on Maine’s ballot is the governor's race between Democrat incumbent Janet Mills, Republican Paul LePage, and Independent Sam Hunkler.

From every candidate on the ballot to polling locations and time, here’s what you need to know to vote in Maine’s general election.

Who’s on the ballot?

Where do I vote and what time will polls open and close?

Numerous polling locations will open across the state on Election Day.

Election officials say polling places will open between at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., depending on the size of the town. All polling locations will close at 8 p.m.

If voters are already in line when polls close, they will still be able to cast their ballot.

Click here to insert your home address to find more information on your polling location.

Do I need an ID to vote?

No. Identification is not required to vote in Maine, with the exception for some first-time voters.

Click here for more information.