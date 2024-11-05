Decision 2024

2024 U.S. election results live: Track who is winning the presidential election

As polls close across the country, here's a look at the latest electoral vote maps and presidential election results for 2024

By NBC New York Staff

Millions of voters across the United States went to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the presidential race, as well as state and local races.

Voters will be choosing a president between Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee and former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

Polls begin to close in parts of the country at 7 p.m. ET and continue throughout the 1 a.m. ET hour on Thursday.

Who is ahead in the polls of the 2024 U.S. election? Harris vs. Trump

Here's a look at NBC News' live map of the latest electoral votes for the Electoral College and the popular vote count:

270 electoral votes are needed to win the Electoral College and the presidency.

Democrat Josh Stein wins North Carolina governor race

Decision 2024

 Republican Jim Justice wins West Virginia Senate race, NBC News projects

So when will polls close and when will the first results come in?

Here's an hour-by-hour look at poll closings.

The time listed below is when all polls in the start are closed and results could start to come in:

7 p.m. ET poll closings

7:30 p.m. ET poll closings

8 p.m. ET poll closings

8:30 p.m. ET poll closings

9 p.m. ET poll closings

10 p.m. ET poll closings

11 p.m. ET poll closings

12 a.m. ET midnight poll closings

1 a.m. ET poll closings

(*Due to differences in some state closing times based on county or precinct, it is always best to check with your local or state board of elections for closing times in your area):

