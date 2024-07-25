Decision 2024

Harris accuses Trump of ‘backpedaling' on Sept. 10 debate and says she's ready for faceoff

Trump has said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News instead of the originally scheduled host, ABC News.

By Josh Boak and Chris Megerian | Associated Press

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters on Thursday that she’s “ready to debate Donald Trump.”

She accused him of “backpedaling” away from a previous agreement for a debate hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10.

“I think the voters deserve to see the split screen that exists in this race on the debate stage,” she said after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a trip to Indiana and Texas.

The Sept. 10 debate was one of two debates that President Joe Biden and Trump had agreed on. The first one was hosted by CNN on June 27, but Biden has since dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor.

Trump has said he would prefer to shift the debate to Fox News, but he would be willing to face off with Harris more than once.

Harris did not respond to a question about having Fox News host a debate.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement late Thursday that debate arrangements “cannot be finalized until Democrats formally decide on their nominee.”

"Democrats very well could still change their minds,” Cheung said.

Alex Conant, a Republican consultant, said the debate could be “decisive.” “It’s the only time voters really tune in," he said.

This year's campaign has already shown the potential power of a debate. Biden's disastrous performance on June 27 revived concerns that he was too old for a second term. His support within the Democratic Party crumbled, and he ended his reelection bid on Sunday.

