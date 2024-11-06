Live updates: Trump closes in on White House with Pennsylvania win

Skip to content
Contact Us
What to Know
- Former President Donald Trump has passed the 260 electoral votes required to win the presidency, NBC News projected.
- The first battleground victory went to Trump in North Carolina, where NBC News projects the former President will win for a third straight election.
- In Congress, the Republicans are expected to take control of the Senate after four years of Democratic control.
- The Democrats, meanwhile, saw Josh Stein defeat Mark Robinson in North Carolina in what was one of 11 gubernatorial races across the country.
- Measures designed to enshrine the right to abortion passed in several states, but failed to pass a 60% threshold needed to pass in Florida.