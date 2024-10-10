Voting

Survey: Why are you voting in this election?

We want to hear from you.

"I voted" stickers arranged on a pink background.
Getty Images

We want to understand what matters most to voters like you. What motivates you to vote, or not vote? Which issues are important to you?

Whether you're a first-time voter, or a political enthusiast, by participating in our survey, you'll help us create a clear picture of the issues that matter most to the voters in your community.

We'll use these survey responses to create an interactive article where you'll be able to:

  • Explore the issues voters care about most
  • Learn why people are (or aren't) voting
  • See how your views compare with others

Your responses are completely anonymous, and require no contact information.

Ready to make your voice heard? Take our short survey below and be part of the conversation!

Your response may be collected and published by this station as well as other NBCUniversal Local stations. See our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

