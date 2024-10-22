All eyes are on a Wisconsin county this election.

The county's voters have ultimately sided with the winner of the last six presidential elections, but will they continue that streak in another hotly contested race this November?

Considered a relatively "purple" county in what has become a bellwether state in presidential elections, Door County has consistently backed the winner in every election this millennium.

The popular county voted for Presidents George Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

A look back at voting data from the year 2000 to now shows the numbers:

2000: 15,220 votes cast

Gore/Lieberman: 6,560 (43.1%)

Bush/Cheney: 7,810 (51.3%)

2004: 17,491 votes cast

Kerry/Edwards: 8,367 (47.8%)

Bush/Cheney: 8,910 (50.9%)

2008: 17,481 votes cast

Obama/Biden: 10,142 (58.0%)

McCain/Palin: 7,112 (40.7%)

2012: 17,671 votes cast

Obama/Biden: 9,357 (53.0%)

Romney/Ryan: 8,121 (46.0%)

2016: 17,592 votes cast

Clinton/Kaine: 8,014 (45.6%)

Trump/Pence: 8,580 (48.8%)

2020: 20,117 votes cast

Biden/Harris: 10,044 (49.9%)

Trump/Pence: 9,752 (48.8%)

While it’s statistically unlikely that there would be a tie between two presidential candidates, it could happen. Here’s what happens in the event of a tie.

Wisconsin itself is considered an important swing state in the presidential race, with Trump previously saying “if we win Wisconsin, we win the presidency."

Early voting in the state began Tuesday.

While Door County has fluctuated, Wisconsin has only voted majority Republican once in the last 40 years, when it voted for Trump in 2016. Still, the state has remained tight in many of the most recent elections.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are about even in Wisconsin, based on a series of polls that have shown little movement since Biden dropped out in late July.

Whether or not Door County will vote for the winner in 2024's election remains to be seen.