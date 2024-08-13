Vermont voters turn out for primaries

Vermont voters are hitting the polls Tuesday to mark their ballots in several key races, including U.S. House, U.S. Senate, the governor and the lieutenant governor, WPTZ reports.

In the governor's race, Republican Gov. Phil Scott is running unopposed, as is progressive challenger Marielle Blais. Independent candidates include June Goodband, Kevin Hoyt and Poa Mutino, while on the Democratic side Ester Charlestin faces off against Peter Duval.

For U.S. Senate, Bernie Sanders is running unopposed for the Democrats. Republican Gerald Malloy is unopposed on his ticket. It's a similar story for U.S. Representative, incumbent Becca Balint runs unopposed and expected to face off against Republican Mark Coester, also unopposed, come November.

The lieutenant governor's race features some competition, with incumbent Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman going against Winooski Deputy Mayor Thomas Renner for the Democratic party nomination. On the Republican side, John Rodgers takes on Gregory Thayer for the nomination. And on the Progressive ticket, Former Burlington city councilor Zoraya Hightower is listed unopposed, but, as WPTZ reports, she is campaigning for Zuckerman, who is also a Progressive, so he can secure the Democratic ticket.

There are also several races for state senate and representatives, as well as state treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Check back for updates.