Deadlines, rules and ballot questions differ in every state. Here's what you need to know to plan your vote if you live in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Vermont.

Massachusetts election deadlines

Timeline of important election deadlines:

Oct. 11

Local early voting schedule becomes available

Oct.19

Early voting period begins

Oct. 26

Deadline to register to vote in person, by mail and online

Oct. 29

Deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot

Nov. 1

Early voting period ends

Nov. 5 – Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. statewide.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by this day in order to be counted.

How can I register to vote in Massachusetts?

If you’re not registered to vote, you can register by mail, online or in person at your local election office.

Most applications ask you to confirm your citizenship, provide your full name, address and date of birth. Additionally, they ask for a driver’s license or social security number. And you are asked to provide your party enrollment or designation.

If you want to be eligible to vote on Election Day, you must register by Saturday, Oct. 26. You cannot register on Election Day in Massachusetts.

How to register to vote in Massachusetts

If you’re not registered to vote, you can register by mail, online or in person at your local election office.

Most applications ask you to confirm your citizenship, provide your full name, address and date of birth. Additionally, they ask for a driver’s license or social security number. You are asked to provide your party enrollment or designation.

If you want to be eligible to vote on Election Day, you must register by Saturday, Oct. 26. You cannot register on Election Day in Massachusetts.

How to vote by mail in Massachusetts

If you are unable to vote in person in Massachusetts on Election Day or during the early voting period, you can vote by mail. You don't need a reason or a witness to vote by mail, but you must return your ballot before the polls close on Election Day.

The office of the Secretary of State William Francis Galvin suggests applying as early as possible, especially if your ballot needs to be mailed. The office recommends allowing up to seven days for delivery and applying two or three weeks before Election Day.

There are several options to return a mail-in ballot. You can mail it back using the envelope provided, hand deliver it to your local election office, drop it off at an early voting location during early voting hours or use a ballot drop box.

How does early voting work in Massachusetts?

You may also consider voting early in person. The early voting period offers voters the ability to vote before Election Day and usually in a less crowded location. Currently, 47 states, including Massachusetts, allow early in-person voting.

The early voting period in Massachusetts begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Nov. 1. There is no appointment or application required to vote early in person, you can just visit your local early voting location.

Lines may be longer on the first and last days of early voting, so Galvin’s office recommends going on off hours.

Each city and town in the state must offer at least one early voting location. The locations will be posted on the website of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at least one week before the early voting period begins.

Massachusetts ballot questions

There are five questions on the ballot for Massachusetts voters to decide on. Massachusetts Question 1: Should the auditor be allowed to investigate the state legislature? Every four years, voters elect a state auditor, who ensures that state agencies follow existing laws and regulations, according to Tufts University’s Center for State Policy Analysis. Even if the question passes, the auditor still will not be able to oversee votes, debates, committee assignments or policy priorities, which are all seen as “core legislative functions.” Massachusetts Question 2: Eliminate the MCAS graduation requirement. Question 2 would eliminate the requirement that students need to pass the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) to graduate high school but still require students to complete coursework that meets state standards. Massachusetts Question 3: A union for rideshare drivers Question 3 asks whether Transportation Network Drivers should have the right to form unions. Massachusetts Question 4: Legalizing psychedelic drugs Question 4 would allow people 21 and over to grow, possess and use certain natural psychedelic substances. It would be two substances found in mushrooms and three substances found in plants. Massachusetts Question 5: Minimum wage increase for tipped workers Question 5 asks if employers should have to gradually increase the minimum wage for tipped work over the course of five years.

What is the key race in Massachusetts?

On Nov. 5, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) and attorney John Deaton (R) will compete for Warren's current seat on the U.S. Senate.

Warren did not face an opponent in the primary election. Deaton secured his spot against Warren and hopes to unseat her as this would be her third term.

Deaton classifies himself as a “small government, fiscally-conservative, socially moderate Republican," while Warren has fought for progressive change nationally.

Connecticut

Timeline of important election deadlines:

Oct. 18 Online and by mail voter registration deadlines Oct. 21 Early voting period begins Nov. 3 Early voting period ends Nov. 5 - Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last day to request an absentee ballot

All absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m.

In-person registration deadline

How can I register to vote in Connecticut?

You can register to vote through the Office of the Secretary of State’s website. The online registration and by-mail registration deadlines are Oct. 18, while the in-person registration deadline is Nov. 5.

How can I vote by mail in Connecticut?

Connecticut has strict laws regarding who can vote absentee. Some reasons you would be allowed to vote absentee:

Being an active member of the armed forces

Being out of town on Election Day

Sickness that prevents you from voting in person

Religious beliefs that prevent you from performing secular duties like voting on Election Day

Performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than your own

A physical disability that prevents you from voting in person

There is also an emergency ballot within six days of an election. You can request a regular absentee ballot at the state’s online absentee ballot request portal, where an application can be downloaded for individual use, the use of an individual’s immediate family or the use of a designee of the applicant.

An absentee ballot will be sent to you 31 days before a general election and may be returned by mail or in person. Only ballots received before the polls close on Election Day will be counted.

How does early voting work in Connecticut?

The early voting period in Connecticut is Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. The locations will be listed here as they become available. Each town or city will have at least one early voting location.

Maine

Timeline of important election deadlines:

Oct. 15

Online and by mail voter registration deadlines

Oct. 31

Absentee ballot request form must be submitted

Nov. 5 - Polls open anytime from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

In-person registration deadline

Absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m.

How can I register to vote in Maine?

You can register to vote in person, online and by mail. Online registration forms can be found on the Department of the Secretary of State website, which gives the option to register for the first time, update your voter information and change your party enrollment.

The deadline to apply by mail and online is Oct. 15. You can register to vote in person through Election Day in Maine.

How can I vote by mail in Maine?

To vote by mail in Maine, you must request an absentee ballot which can be done online via this request form. Absentee ballots may be requested as early as three months before Election Day and must be submitted before Oct. 31.

How does early voting work in Maine?

In Maine, dates and times to vote early in person vary by where you live.

Maine ballot questions

There are five questions on the ballot for Maine voters to decide on.

Question 1: Do you want to set a $5,000 limit for giving to political action committees that spend money independently to support or defeat candidates for office?

Question 1 would limit contributions to political action committees that make independent expenditures

Question 2: Do you favor a bond issue of $25,000,000 to provide funds?

Question 2 would authorize a general fund bond issue for research, development and commercialization.

Question 3: Do you favor a $10,000,000 bond issue to restore historic buildings owned by governmental and nonprofit organizations, with funds being issued contingent on a 25% local match requirement from either private or nonprofit sources?

Question 3 would authorize a general fund bond issue to restore historic community buildings

Question 4: Do you favor a $30,000,000 bond issue to invest in the design, development and maintenance for nonmotorized, motorized and multi-use trails statewide, to be matched by at least $3,000,000 in private and public contributions?

Question 4 would authorize a general fund bond issue to promote the design, development, and maintenance of trails for outdoor recreation and active transportation.

Question 5: Do you favor making the former state flag, which was replaced as the official flag of the State in 1909 and is commonly known as the Pine Tree Flag, the official flag of the State?

Question 5 would restore the former state of Maine flag.

Timeline of important election deadlines:

Nov. 4

Absentee ballots must be requested by 12 p.m.

Nov. 5 - Polls open as early as 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (extended hours vary by location)

By mail absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m.

In-person registration deadline

How can I register to vote in New Hampshire?

You may register to vote in New Hampshire in person, by mail or on Election Day at your polling place. You can also register at your town hall before Nov. 5. Deadlines vary by town.

You can find a full list of clerks and polling places here.

How can I vote by mail in New Hampshire?

You may request a mail-in ballot in New Hampshire through this application. The request must be received by Nov. 4 at 12 p.m. And if returned by mail or in person, the ballot must be received by 5 p.m. on Election Day.

How does early voting work in New Hampshire?

New Hampshire does not offer early in-person voting before Election Day.

What is the proposed change to the New Hampshire constitution?

Voters in New Hampshire will be asked to weigh in on raising the mandatory retirement age for judges

“Are you in favor of amending article 78 of the second part of the constitution to read as follows: [Art.] 78. [Judges and Sheriffs, when Disqualified by Age.] No person shall hold the office of sheriff of any county after the person has attained the age of seventy years. No person shall hold the office of judge of any court after the person has attained the age of seventy-five years.” (Passed by the N.H. House 321 Yes 27 No; Passed by the Senate 22 Yes 1 No) CACR 6

What is the key race to look out for in New Hampshire?

Voters in New Hampshire will elect a new governor on Nov. 5. The seat is open for the first time since 2016 as incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, did not seek reelection.

The three candidates are former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte (R), Joyce Craig (D) and Stephen Villee (L).

Ayotte previously served as New Hampshire’s first female attorney general and is backed by Sununu. She wants to follow in the previous governor's footsteps.

Craig has served as Manchester’s first female mayor. She said serving the state’s third-largest city for three terms has prepared her to be governor.

Libertarian candidate Villee runs on a platform for smaller government and greater individual freedom, according to his website.

Rhode Island

Timeline of important election deadlines:

Oct. 6

Online and in-person registration deadlines

By mail registration must be postmarked to this date

Oct. 15

Mail-in ballot application deadline by 4 p.m.

Oct. 16

Early voting begins

Nov. 4

Early voting ends

Nov. 5 - Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Ballot must be returned by mail or in person by 8 p.m.

How can I register to vote in Rhode Island?

You can register to vote in Rhode Island online through the Secretary of State's website, in person, or by mail. You need a driver’s license or state identification number, your name and date of birth to register. You can register online through the Secretary of State’s website.

How can I vote by mail in Rhode Island?

In Rhode Island, any registered voter can request a mail-in ballot. You can apply for a mail-in ballot online. The requirements are to have a valid state ID and be registered to vote.

To return your ballot, you may deliver it by mail or by hand. It must be returned before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

How does early voting work in Rhode Island?

In Rhode Island, you can vote early in person between Oct. 16 and Nov. 4. Schedules and locations vary by city or town.

What are the key ballot questions in Rhode Island?

There are five questions on the ballot for Rhode Island voters to decide on.

Question 1: Shall there be a convention to amend or revise the Rhode Island Constitution?

Question 2: Should $120 million be allocated for housing and community opportunity?

Question 2 would allow money to be allocated in the following ways: URI Biomedical Sciences Building - $87.5 million Rhode Island College Cybersecurity Building - $73 million



Question 3: Should $120 million be allocated for housing and community opportunity?

Question 3 would allow money to be allocated in the following ways: Affordable housing - $80 million Acquisition and revitalization - $10 million Homeownership - $20 million Site acquisition - $5 million Housing related infrastructure - $4 million Municipal planning - $1 million



Question 4: Should $53 million be allocated for green economy bonds?

Question 4 would allow money to be allocated in the following ways: Port of Davisville Infrastructure at Quonset - $15 million Climate resiliency - $2 million Brownsfield remediation and economic development - $5 million Local recreation projects - $5 million Municipal resiliency - $10 million Newport Cliff Walk - $3 million Agricultural Land Preservation Commission - $5 million Open Space program - $3 million Forests and habitat management - $5 million



Question 5: Should $10 million be allocated for cultural arts and the economy grant program?

Question 5 would allow money to be allocated in the following ways: Tomaquag Museum - $2 million Newport Contemporary Ballet - $2 million Trinity Repertory Company - $2 million Other funds to be allocated by the Rhode Island State Counsel on the Arts - $4 million



Vermont

Timeline of important election deadlines:

Sept. 21

Early voting begins

Nov. 4

Absentee ballot requests must be submitted by 5 p.m. or by the close of the town clerk's office

Absentee ballots must be returned by mail

Nov. 5 - Polls open anytime from 5 to 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Registration deadline

Absentee ballot must be returned by 7 p.m.

How can I register to vote in Vermont?

You can register to vote online, in person, or by mail in Vermont. If you are registering for the first time, you must include an acceptable form of photo identification.

How can I vote by mail in Vermont?

Active Vermont voters do not need to request a mail-in ballot because the state mails general election ballots no later than Oct. 1. The ballot must be received by the town clerk or local election office before 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All requests for absentee ballots must be submitted by 5 p.m. on the day of the election.

