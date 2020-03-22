Reality Star Bethenny Frankel to Deliver 500K Masks to Hospitals Amid Pandemic

Reality television star Bethenny Frankel is working to deliver 500,000 masks to hospitals battling to protect health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Through her B Strong initiative (in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission), Frankel, who has appeared on "The Real Housewives of New York City," is raising funds to put together what she calls “BStrong corona kits.”

The kits include masks and gloves, antibacterial and sanitary wipes. She plans to distribute them for prevention in poverty-stricken areas. BStrong is also raising money for cash cards to be distributed to parents who cannot afford to keep their children out of school and to help provide lunches.

Frankel also shares with us a message to Gen Z and Millennials. See video:

Bethenny Frankel is unfiltered on how she feels about younger & older people still going out during the COVID-19 Outbreak.