Malibu just got some new neighbors --- Beyoncé and Jay-Z are moving in.

The star-studded couple known for making headlines and wowing crowds has done it again. It appears they've purchased a new home in Malibu with a hefty price tag of $200 million, according to Architectural Digest and TMZ.

This big purchase has become California's most expensive private residence ever bought and the second most expensive in the country behind the Central Park penthouse bought by Kenneth Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel for $238 million in 2019, according to the LA Times.

The home was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando who has designed other properties for celebrities including Kanye West. Kurt Rappaport from Westside Estate Agency was the broker who helped seal the deal.

Rappaport also has worked with other celebrity clients, including Dr. Dre, Bono, Madonna, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Brad Pitt, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, and Tom Cruise according to his bio.

The house was originally commissioned by soap opera legends William and Maria Bell in 1999. It took about 15 years to complete the concrete mansion that sits right on the Southern California coast. The house was sold by one of the Bell's sons, Bill Bell Jr.

The sprawling property spans over 40,000 square feet and even has its own private beach.

This new deal crushed the record held by the $177 million home purchased by Netscape co-founder Marc Andreessen in 2021, also in Malibu, according to Architectural Digest. Andreeseen's purchase beat Jeff Bezo's record for his $160 million home in Beverly Hills that he purchased in 2020, according to the Times.