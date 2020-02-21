E! News Behind The Scenes

From Greg Kinnear to Joan Rivers E! News has made a mark in pop culture history for over 30 years, it has been the top resource for everything going on in Hollywood.

E! Entertainment has their finger on the pulse of everything trending in the world of celebrities. While home base has always been Los Angeles, E! Entertainment has a brand new space at NBC Studios at 30 Rock in New York City.



Derek Zagami visited the new set, he went behind the scenes to speak with E! News & Pop Of The Morning Hosts Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie, & Victor Cruz.