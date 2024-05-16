The top 50 baby names of the 1950s

The decade of the '50s conjures up images of sock hops and hula hoops — and some 1950s names that, like poodle skirts, have fallen out of fashion.
This is especially true of baby girl names of the 1950s. Two variations of a similar name — Debra and Deborah — are among the top 10 baby girl names of the 1950s. “Debra” peaked at number 2 in 1956 but has not cracked the top 1000 baby names since 1998.
Susan, another popular baby girl name in the 1950s, hit its peak that decade and has steadily fallen down the charts in ranking. Susan managed to remain in the top 1000 until 2020, when it disappeared from the list.
Baby boy names of the 1950s are a different story — several of the names popular that decade remain so today. James and William — both top 10 baby boy names in the 1950s — were in the top 10 last year.
Mark, a baby boy name that hit its peak in the 1950s, has fallen in popularity but still remains in the top 300 baby boy names as of 2023.
Top 25 baby boy names during the 1950s, according to the Social Security Administration
1 James
2 Michael
3 Robert
4 John
5 David
6 William
7 Richard
8 Thomas
9 Mark
10 Charles
11 Steven
12 Gary
13 Joseph
14 Donald
15 Ronald
16 Kenneth
17 Paul
18 Larry
19 Daniel
20 Stephen
21 Dennis
22 Timothy
23 Edward
24 Jeffrey
25 George
Top 25 baby girl names during the 1950s, according to the Social Security Administration
1 Mary
2 Linda
3 Patricia
4 Susan
5 Deborah
6 Barbara
7 Debra
8 Karen
9 Nancy
10 Donna
11 Cynthia
12 Sandra
13 Pamela
14 Sharon
15 Kathleen
16 Carol
17 Diane
18 Brenda
19 Cheryl
20 Janet
21 Elizabeth
22 Kathy
23 Margaret
24 Janice
25 Carolyn
