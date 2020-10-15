2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show

Here are some of the highlights from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

12 photos
1/12
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
2/12
Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
John Legend performs "Never Break" onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
3/12
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs.
4/12
Big Hit Entertainment/BBMA2020
(L-R) RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga of BTS perform their hit song "Dynamite" onstage at the 2020 BMAs.
5/12
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khalid accepts the Top R&B Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs.
6/12
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Billie Eilish poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.
7/12
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato performs onstage for the 2020 BMAs.
8/12
Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2020 BMAs.
9/12
Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Swae Lee, Kane Brown, and Khalid perform onstage at the 2020 BMAs.
10/12
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Post Malone accepts the Top Male Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs. He was the top winner, ending the night with nine total awards.
11/12
Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Luke Combs performs "Better Together" onstage at the 2020 BMAs.
12/12
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
Lil Nas X poses backstage at the 2020 BMAs.

This article tagged under:

BMAsBillboard music awards

More Photo Galleries

Indigenous People's Day in Salem, Mass.: PHOTOS
Indigenous People's Day in Salem, Mass.: PHOTOS
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage in Mass. Communities
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage in Mass. Communities
IMAGES: Patriots Head to Kansas City After Testing Negative for Coronavirus
IMAGES: Patriots Head to Kansas City After Testing Negative for Coronavirus
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage Across New England
PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage Across New England
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us