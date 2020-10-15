2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Moments From the Show Published 4 mins ago • Updated 32 seconds ago Here are some of the highlights from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. 12 photos 1/12 Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist Award onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. 2/12 Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp John Legend performs "Never Break" onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. 3/12 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs. 4/12 Big Hit Entertainment/BBMA2020 (L-R) RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, and Suga of BTS perform their hit song "Dynamite" onstage at the 2020 BMAs. 5/12 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Khalid accepts the Top R&B Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs. 6/12 Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Billie Eilish poses backstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. 7/12 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Demi Lovato performs onstage for the 2020 BMAs. 8/12 Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Doja Cat performs onstage at the 2020 BMAs. 9/12 Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Swae Lee, Kane Brown, and Khalid perform onstage at the 2020 BMAs. 10/12 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Post Malone accepts the Top Male Artist award onstage for the 2020 BMAs. He was the top winner, ending the night with nine total awards. 11/12 Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Luke Combs performs "Better Together" onstage at the 2020 BMAs. 12/12 Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp Lil Nas X poses backstage at the 2020 BMAs. This article tagged under: BMAsBillboard music awards 0 More Photo Galleries Indigenous People's Day in Salem, Mass.: PHOTOS PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage in Mass. Communities IMAGES: Patriots Head to Kansas City After Testing Negative for Coronavirus PHOTOS: Powerful Storm Causes Damage Across New England