2022 Emmy Awards: See the Complete List of Winners



Host Kenan Thompson kicked off the Emmys with a tribute to TV, dismissing Tik-Tok as “tiny vertical television,” and a musical number saluting series’ theme songs from “Friends” to “The Brady Bunch” to “Game of Thrones.”

Once the music stopped, Thompson provided a mic drop moment — announcing Oprah Winfrey as the first presenter. Winfrey strutted onto the stage holding an Emmy statuette, declaring the night “a party!”

The vibrant start to Monday's show was very different from the best drama contenders including the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso," the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn.

The Emmys aired live on NBC and on Peacock.

See the full list of winners (in bold) from the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards below:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Best Variety Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show" (HBO/HBO Max)

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Girls"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbot Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO/HBO Max)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO/HBO Max)

"Hacks" (HBO/HBO Max)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Andrew Garfield, "Under Banner of Heaven"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station 11"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "American Crime Story: Impeachment"

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandria Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Inventing Anna" (Netflix)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO/HBO Max)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "Squid Game"

Directing, Drama

Ozark, "A Hard Way to Go" (directed by Jason Bateman)

Severance, "The We We Are" (directed by Ben Stiller)

Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light" (directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk)

Succession, "All the Bells Say" (directed by Mark Mylod)

Succession, "The Disruption" (directed by Cathy Yan)

Succession, "Too Much Birthday" (directed by Lorene Scafaria)

Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (directed by Karyn Kusama)

Best Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Directing, Comedy

Atlanta, "New Jazz" (directed by Hiro Murai)

Barry, "710N" (directed by Bill Hader)

Hacks, "There Will Be Blood" (directed by Lucia Aniello)

The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" (directed by Mary Lou Belli)

Only Murders in the Building, "The Boy from 6B" (directed by Cherien Dabis)

Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (directed by Jamie Babbit)

Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (directed by MJ Delaney)

Directing, Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (directed by Danny Strong)

The Dropout, "Green Juice" (directed by Michael Showalter)

The Dropout, "Iron Sisters" (directed by Francesca Gregorini)

Maid, "Sky Blue" (directed by John Wells)

Station Eleven, "Wheel of Fire" (directed by Hiro Murai)

The White Lotus (directed by Mike White)

Writing, Drama

Better Call Saul, "Plan and Execution" (written by Thomas Schnauz)

Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go" (written by Chris Mundy)

Severance, "The We We Are" (written by Dan Erickson)

Squid Game, "One Lucky Day (written by Hwang Dong-hyuk)

Succession, "All The Bells Say" (written by Jesse Armstrong)

Yellowjackets, "F Sharp" (written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)

Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

Writing, Comedy

Abbott Elementary, "Pilot" (written by Quinta Brunson)

Barry, "710N" (written by Duffy Boudreau)

Barry, "Starting Now" (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)

Hacks, "The One, The Only" (written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)

Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)

Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (written by Jane Becker)

What We Do in the Shadows, "The Casino" (written by Sarah Naftalis)

What We Do in the Shadows, "The Wellness Center" (written by Stefani Robinson)

Writing, Limited Series or Movie

Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (written by Danny Strong)

The Dropout, "I'm in a Hurry" (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)

Maid, "Snaps" (written by Molly Smith Metzler)

Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle" (written by Patrick Somerville)

The White Lotus (written by Mike White)

Writing, Variety Special