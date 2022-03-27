2022 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars' Looks

Saniyya Sidney beams in a floral princess gown, Tracee Ellis Ross is daring in a strapless red bodice and Jessica Chastain is bejeweled in a lilac purple Gucci gown. Here are some of the best looks from the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

20 photos
1/20
Jeff Kravitz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
2/20
ABC
THE OSCARS® The 94th Oscars® aired live Sunday March 27, from the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on ABC in more than 200 territories worldwide. (ABC via Getty Images)
nPAULETTA WASHINGTON, DENZEL WASHINGTON
3/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
4/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
5/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
6/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Saniyya Sidney attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
7/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Lily James attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
8/20
Jeff Kravitz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Woody Harrelson attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
9/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
10/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Vanessa Hudgens attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
11/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
12/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
13/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
14/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
15/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Regina Hall attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
16/20
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emilia Jones attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
17/20
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
18/20
Ariana DeBose llega a los Oscar el 27 de marzo de 2022 en el Teatro Dolby en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Jae C. Hong)
19/20
ANGELA WEISS
US producer DJ Khaled attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
20/20
Jeff Kravitz
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Rachel Zegler attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

This article tagged under:

94th Academy Awards

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Hundreds Line Procession Route for Fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper
PHOTOS: Hundreds Line Procession Route for Fallen Massachusetts State Police Trooper
PHOTOS: Projects Homeowners Say Contractor Didn't Finish
PHOTOS: Projects Homeowners Say Contractor Didn't Finish
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Pictures: Global Protests Roil US, Europe and Asia Over Russian Invasion of Ukraine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us