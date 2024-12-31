From Shakira to Post Malone, these are Boston's biggest concerts in 2025

As 2024 wraps up, many music fans are already looking at next year's calendar to see which artists are making their way to Boston and when.

A star-studded list of artists will be making their way to the city (and Foxborough) in 2025, with plenty of major concerts planned at the Gillette Stadium, TD Garden, Fenway Park and the city's other most major concert venues. Local legends Dropkick Murphys even have a four-day stand across two venues, culminating in a St. Patrick's Day show.

With the calendar about to flip over, here's a look at where and when you can see the biggest acts coming to Boston in 2025:

Gillette Stadium

Sunday, May 4: AC/DC

Monday, May 12: Kendrick Lamar

Saturday, May 31: Post Malone

Tuesday-Wednesday, July 15-16: Coldplay

TD Garden

Thursday, Feb. 13: Kelsea Ballerini

Friday, March 7: Blake Shelton

Friday, March 14: Disturbed

Wednesday, March 19: Dermot Kennedy

Tuesday, April 8: Deftones

Wednesday, April 9: Kylie Minogue

Monday, April 14: Mary J. Blige

Saturday, May 17: Rauw Alejandro

Wednesday, May 28: Barry Manilow

Tuesday-Wednesday, July 8-9: Tyler, The Creator

Monday, July 21: Ghost

Wednesday-Thursday, July 23-24: Gracie Adams

Thursday-Friday, July 31-Aug. 1: Linkin Park

Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 26-27: Tate McRae

Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 9-10: Dua Lipa

Saturday, Sept. 20: Mt. Joy

Fenway Park

Thursday, May 29: Shakira

Sunday, Sept. 7: My Chemical Romance

Xfinity Center

Friday, May 30: Pierce the Veil

Saturday, July 19: Styx

Saturday, July 26: Rod Stewart

Sunday, July 27: Rüfüs Du Sol

Sunday, Aug. 3: Nelly with Ja Rule, Eve

Sunday, Sept. 14: Papa Roach & Rise Against

Thursday, Sept. 25: Tyler Childers

MGM Music Hall (selected shows)

Friday, Jan. 17: Boyz II Man

Friday, Jan. 24: David Gray

Friday, Feb. 21: Finneas

Saturday, Feb. 22: Father John Misty

Friday-Sunday, March 14-16: Dropkick Murphys

Friday-Saturday, March 28-29: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Sunday, March 30: Hwasa

Friday, April 4: Chase Rice

Saturday, April 5: Snow Patrol

Sunday, April 27: Melissa Etheridge & Joss Stone

Tuesday-Wednesday, June 10-11: Queens of the Stone Age

Monday, June 16: James Blunt

Friday-Saturday, July 18-19: Pixies

Sunday, July 20: Trombone Shorty

Friday, July 25: Riley Green

Leader Bank Pavilion (selected shows)

Saturday, July 26: Toto + Christopher Cross + Men At Work

Tuesday, July 29: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Saturday, Aug. 16: Cody Jinks

Wednesday, Sept. 17: Alison Krauss & Union Station feat. Jerry Douglas

House of Blues Boston (selected shows)

Friday, Jan. 31: Frank Black

Monday, Feb. 10: Phantogram

Saturday, Feb. 22: Foster The People

Sunday, March 1: Thievery Corporation

Friday, March 14: Chris Janson

Monday, March 17: Dropkick Murphys

Wednesday, April 9, and Friday-Saturday, April 11-12: The Used

Friday, April 18: Bright Eyes

Tuesday-Wednesday, April 22-23: Myles Smith

