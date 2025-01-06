Demi Moore gives moving speech at Golden Globes on overcoming ‘low point'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Demi Moore is all substance at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The actress delivered a moving monologue as she accepted the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, for her performance in the body horror film "The Substance", revealing she once thought her career in Hollywood had already peaked.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress, and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have,” Moore told the audience at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 5 as she held her award. “That I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that couldn’t be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that.”

She went shared that the moniker slowly “corroded” her outlook on her career, leading her to wonder if she had “done what I was supposed to do.”

“As I was at a low point,” she continued, “I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called "The Substance," and the universe told me, ‘You’re not done.’”

The first-time Golden Globe winner — who shares daughters Rumer Willis, 36, Scout Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with ex Bruce Willis — used her experience to encourage others not to discount their own paths.

“In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough,” she went on, “I had a woman say to me, ‘Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.’”

Moore said in conclusion, “I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong.”

