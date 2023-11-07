A look at restaurants featured in ‘The Bear' as show gets renewed for 3rd season

Breakout Hulu hit "The Bear" has been renewed for a third season, FX announced Monday, alongside a trailer of the beloved Chicago-based show.

Though the network didn't reveal a release date, Season 3 is expected to drop sometime in 2024, reports say -- which gives you plenty of time to not only catch up on Seasons 1 and 2, but visit some of the famed restaurants featured in the show, too.

The actual restaurant the show is centered on doesn't actually exist. But many of the restaurants highlighted throughout the season are very real and, in some cases, iconic to the city.

One episode in particular stood out as a tour of Chicago's foodie scene, as Chef Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, goes on a quest for menu inspiration.

In the episode, she makes her way through several well-known city spots. But those aren't the only eateries to make the cut.

Here's a look at restaurants featured in the most recent season of "The Bear:"

Kasama

Recently awarded a James Beard Award for the Best Chef- Great Lakes, Kasama, the product of a husband and wife duo, is a Filipino restaurant in the city's Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

It was the first stop on Chef Sydney's list.

A Ukrainian Village restaurant features the flavors of the Philippines, but has two personalities: casual during the day and more elegant at night. NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky went for a visit.

Avec and Publican Quality Meats

A West Loop staple and consistently ranked among the city's best, Mediterranean spot Avec gets one of the bigger features in Syd's Chicago food marathon.

She even speaks to owner Donnie Madia in the show, who is also an actual restaurateur with One Off Hospitality, which is behind both Avec and another featured spot in the episode, Publican Quality Meats.

Madia praised the show on Instagram following its release.

"@avecchicago and @publicanquality are incredibly grateful to be part of season two of @thebearfx.

This show is a beautiful homage to all the great restaurants and this great city of Chicago," he wrote.

Publican Quality Meats, a butcher and market that also serves as a popular café, is where Sydney gets a lesson in butchering meat. The market also has sister spots nearby, including its restaurant The Publican and bakery Publican Quality Bread.

"Our homebase and fearless leader @rob_levitt appear on episode 3," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Lao Peng You

Another Ukrainian Village hotspot, Lao Peng You is where Sydney enjoys some noodles and dumplings. And it's not just any noodles, it is the Chinese restaurant's signature noodles.

"We’re excited to be a part of Season 2 of @thebearfx!" the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

Giant

Contrary to its name, the small Logan Square restaurant named Giant has an equally small but still recognizable cameo in the show, as first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Pizza Lobo

Logan Square's Pizza Lobo makes a cameo in the episode as Sydney grabs a slice of thin crust pizza to-go.

Margie's Candies

For an episode titled, Sundae, it is only fitting that Syd's tour includes a stop at the beloved Margie's Candies.

The show features the eatery's Bucktown location. Margie's has been dishing out ice cream, milk shakes, candies and more for more than 100 years in the city.

Pequod's

While not in Syd's tour, Pequod's Pizza gets a special feature as Richie Jerimovich, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, brings his favorite deep dish pizza to a customer who expressed disappointment that they didn't get to try Chicago deep dish during her trip.

Ever

The world's best restaurant "Carmy" sends Richie to work at for a week is actually Chicago's Ever, though more of a fictional version in the show.

The episode is filmed inside Ever and the shirts feature the restaurant's name, but no, Olivia Coleman does not work there.

"We were so honored to lend Ever restaurant to the extraordinary team of The Bear @thebearfx for Episode 7 of Season 2. Thanks for letting us take part in it; we had a blast. Shout out to Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richie)," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

In addition, the restaurants bar, After, is where scenes for episodes set in Copenhagen, where pastry chef Marcus, played by Lionel Boyce, apprentices under Will Poulter's character Luca.

Elske

Chef Sydney spends time in a new kitchen as she works to create her menu ideas. Turns out, that kitchen is Chicago's own Elske.

"We’re so happy to have scenes from The Bear filmed at Elske. Such a well thought out and thoughtful show. The attention to detail of kitchen culture is spot on," Chef David Posey wrote on Instagram.