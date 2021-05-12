A Tribute to Seth Rogen's Transformation for Hulu's ‘Pam & Tommy'

There are some things in life you just know you can rely on.

The sun will always rise. There will always be a 20 percent off coupon for Bed, Bath & Beyond. Seth Rogen always has a beard.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

That last part has been true for at least the past 11 years, but we had never really thought about it until he posted pictures of himself in costume for Hulu's "Pam & Tommy." Seth plays neither Pam nor Tommy in the limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's whirlwind 1990s romance, so when the first pics from the show emerged, all the attention naturally went to the alarmingly good transformations of Lily James and Sebastian Stan.

But now, we've had a couple days to really sit with the photos, and we've got to pay a little bit of attention to Seth and the fact that for once, he does not have a beard. In fact, he's got no facial hair at all.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Seth is an executive producer on the project and also plays Rand Gauthier, the electrician who stole a safe from Pam and Tommy's house. That safe just so happened to hold a 54-minute home video that would make quite the splash all over the world. You can read about the whole story on Rolling Stone, but basically, Rand was one of several workers who was fired from renovations on the house.

When Tommy refused to pay the $20,000 he still owed for the work that was done and even held Rand at gunpoint and told him to get off of his property, he plotted revenge.

And that's how we ended up with Seth shaving off his beard and wearing a really cool windbreaker on Hulu.

Between this, his new book "Yearbook," and his flourishing weed and pottery business, it might just be the year of Seth Rogen. We're not mad about it.

See all the transformative photos from "Pam & Tommy" by scrolling through Seth's Instagram post.