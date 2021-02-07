Aaron Rodgers Announces He's Engaged While Accepting the MVP Award at NFL Honors

From MVP to husband-to-be.

Aaron Rodgers made a surprise announcement during Saturday night's NFL Honors--he's engaged. The news comes days after E! News exclusively reported that Aaron and Shailene Woodley are enjoying a long-distance relationship.

Sprinkled in between thank-yous to his teammates and coaches following a successful football season, the Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed he popped the question, but did not mention the "Big Little Lies" actress by name.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments," Aaron described as he accepted the 2020 Most Valuable Player award. "One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career."

Record scratch... Engaged?!

Yep, that's right. Aaron went on to shout out the "great group of people" that support him off the field, which included, "my fiancé," of course.

As for what we do know about Aaron and Shailene's romance, a source described it as "private and low key," adding, "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

It's clear Shailene might just be rubbing off on the athlete, as he concluded his acceptance speech by encouraging fans at home to "read books, meditate, speak things to life, manifest desires with your heart, question everything, and spread love and positivity."

Prior to finding love with Shailene, Aaron, 37, dated former professional race car driver Danica Patrick for two years. News of their split broke in July 2020. He also dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 - 2017.

As for Shailene, she was previously in a relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola.

This marks Aaron's third MVP win at the NFL Honors, an annual ceremony held on the night before the Super Bowl.

E! News reached out to reps for Aaron and Shailene but did not immediately hear back.