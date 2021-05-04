Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler Reacts to Viral Video of Himself Getting Put on Waitlist at IHOP

After a video of Adam Sandler being told of a long wait at IHOP went viral, the star responded to the situation for the first time on Monday

By Ryan Gajewski

In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Adam Sandler, winner of Best Male Lead for "Uncut Gems," poses in the press room at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

Adam Sandler is sharing his thoughts for the first time about the viral video that showed the star acting like a grown-up when his trip to IHOP wasn't meant to be.

After 17-year-old hostess Dayanna Rodas posted footage last month of herself telling the 54-year-old "Grown Ups" star and his daughter that the restaurant had a 30-minute wait, leading them to walk out, Sandler addressed the situation via Twitter on Monday.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes," he quipped.

Leave it to Sandler to not only use his signature wit to make it clear there were no hard feelings, but to also compliment the employee by squeezing the word "nice" in there.

Plus, his self-deprecating message poked fun at his own dietary habits while praising the establishment's treats. In other words, it was quite the perfect response, if we do say so ourselves.

@dayanna.rodas

Pleaseee come back #comedy #fyp #foryou #viral #adamsandler

♬ Be A Clown - ָ࣪ ۰♥︎ Osuna ࣪𖥔꒷

In her initial TikTok post on April 25, Rodas appeared with a clown face as she shared security-camera footage from the IHOP in Manhasset, Long Island, showing her brief exchange with Sandler, who she admitted she did not recognize.

"Pleaseee come back," she wrote. "Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP."

A few days later, she shared a follow-up post to explain why she didn't recognize the world-famous comedic actor.

"It's because he had a big beard, and I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard," she said. "And the mask didn't help."

@dayanna.rodas

Reply to @kimber.lee_ #adamsandler #ihop #fyp

♬ original sound - day.dayanna

After all this, it's nice to see that Sandler is such a good sport, and that if a restaurant tells him he has to wait, he's willing to, well, just go with it.

Adam Sandler, joined by his daughter, tells Seth Meyers about his new Netflix movie, "Hubie Halloween."
This article tagged under:

Adam SandlerTikTokIHOP
