Adele Makes Rare Appearance to Mark 4th Anniversary of Fatal Grenfell Fire

Adele is sharing support on the four-year anniversary of London's tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner, who rarely makes public appearances, is featured delivering a powerful message in footage posted to YouTube on Monday, June 14. The video was shared by Grenfell United, a group comprised of families of victims and survivors from the 2017 fire that claimed 72 lives after a kitchen fire started a blaze in the 24-story building.

"Today marks four years since the Grenfell Tower fire, and still, there are so many unanswered questions," Adele shared. "Still, the trial is taking way too long, and still, no one has been accountable for that night's events. And yet, Grenfell United is still out here, fighting tirelessly for the justice and for the change that not only they deserve, that their community deserve, that the whole country deserves."

She continued, "And for that, I'd like to thank you. Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fight. I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers that you will need to finally, finally be able to breathe together. I love you, I'll see you soon, stay strong. We're all with you."

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry, an official review of the events ordered by then-Prime Minister Theresa May on the day after the fire, remains ongoing, according to the BBC, due in part to delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, on the third anniversary of the tragic events, Meghan Markle shared a message of gratitude from herself and husband Prince Harry for the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group providing food and resources for those impacted by the fire.

"I'm so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond and thinking of you today, as I'm sure it's a difficult day," she said in part. "But also one where you can look at how much you've accomplished in the past three years, and how you continue to give back and be an example for all of those around you."