Adele

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID-19

"We're going to reschedule all of the dates," Adele said in a teary message posted to Twitter on Thursday

Kevin Winter

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to coronavirus.

"I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The residency was scheduled to begin Friday at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel.

Half her team and crew have come down with Covid, she added.

The singer released her album "30" in November. The residency was slated to run from January to April.

Entertainment News

Jazz Fest 4 hours ago

Jazz Fest to Return With the Who, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks Headlining

Sundance 5 hours ago

The Sundance Film Festival Is Back and Online Once More

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

AdeleCOVID-19Las Vegas
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us