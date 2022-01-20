Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to coronavirus.

"I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

The residency was scheduled to begin Friday at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel.

All dates will be rescheduled

More info coming soon

💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l — Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022

Half her team and crew have come down with Covid, she added.

The singer released her album "30" in November. The residency was slated to run from January to April.

