Alec Baldwin Slams Comments on Wife Hilaria's New Baby Post

Alec Baldwin is not hiding his feelings toward social media users who shared negative comments on wife Hilaria Baldwin's post about the couple's new baby.

Hilaria shocked fans on Monday, March 1 by posting a family photo to Instagram with the caption "7" to announce she and Alec had quietly welcomed a newborn. Hilaria didn't allow comments, but Alec also shared the post, leading to a mixture of responses from fans.

One individual wrote, "Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago." This led the star of "The Departed" to respond, "you should shut the f--k up and mind your own business."

Another user commented, "Wish I knew why are people so mean," and expressed that the recent scandal over Hilaria's heritage shouldn't be a concern.

To this, Alec responded, "because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world."

Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Thomas: Road to Romance

The couple has yet to offer further details about their newest arrival, including the child's name. However, Hilaria has stepped out of the public eye in recent months after she was accused of faking her Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background, which stemmed from a Twitter thread that went viral in December.

After repeatedly defending herself, the yoga teacher took a month away from Instagram but returned on Feb. 5 to post, "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained--I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

Hilaria and Alec, who tied the knot in June 2012, are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2 and Eduardo, 6 months. Alec and ex-wife Kim Basinger are parents to Ireland Baldwin, 25.