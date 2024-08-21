Alex Rodriguez shares cryptic note amid ex Jennifer Lopez's divorce news

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Alex Rodriguez is keeping it vague.

On the day the news broke that the MLB star’s ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez had officially filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, Rodriguez shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories.

Quoting himself, Rodriguez wrote on Aug. 20, “You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction.”

The post seems particularly pointed considering Lopez — who chose to file for divorce herself without an attorney present — ended her two-year engagement to Rodriguez weeks before she rekindled her romance to Affleck in 2021.

But since their split, the former New York Yankees star has kept things cordial throughout his ex’s very public romance with Affleck.

In October 2022 during an appearance on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Rodriguez noted of his time with the "Marry Me" star, "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience, and I wish her and the children — who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best."

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriquez shares daughters Natasha, 19, and Ella, 16, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

As for Rodriguez’s personal life, he confirmed his romance with Jac Cordeiro in December 2022. The couple still appears to be going strong, sharing a romantic yacht vacation with his daughters in honor of his 49th birthday in July.

Meanhwhile, Affleck, 52, and Lopez, 55, tied the knot in a July 2022 Las Vegas elopement before finalizing their wedded bliss in a grand August 2022 ceremony in Georgia — with the “Jenny From the Block” singer filing for divorce on the two-year anniversary of the second nuptials.

While Lopez was filing at the Los Angeles Superior Court, Affleck was in New Haven, Connecticut, taking his eldest daughter Violet Affleck, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, to her freshman year at Yale University. He was photographed landing back in Los Angeles that same day.

Lopez and Affleck’s romance was heavily documented in the Grammy nominee’s album and visual film, "This Is Me… Now" and the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."

"When we got back together, I felt very inspired," Lopez told E! News in January. "I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.'"

And as for showcasing her journey, Lopez previously said she wanted her art to imitate her life.

"I think that life can be heart-breaking and it can also be elating," she told E!, "and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it. I think you have to not take yourself too seriously. The lessons and the things that you learn, you have to share with people."