The best in pop culture, as chosen by the people, were celebrated at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. From actors to musicians, and every reality star in between, here are the best red carpet looks of the night.
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Paris Jackson arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Laverne Cox arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Becky G arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Erika Jayne, left, and Porsha Williams arrive at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Dwayne Johnson arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Host Kenan Thompson arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Leslie Jones arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)