Allison Holker Boss shares moving post on 1st wedding anniversary since tWitch's death

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Allison Holker Boss is reflecting on her love story with Stephen “tWitch” Boss on their first wedding anniversary since his death in 2022.

The 35-year-old dancer shared a black-and-white photo of her and Boss smiling and embracing on their wedding day on Instagram Dec. 10.

“We honor love by finding peace and gratitude in the memories of the ones that have transformed our souls forever,” she wrote about her late husband, whom she married in 2013.

She continued, “On our anniversary I find myself in a space of tranquility embracing so many beautiful moments felt and experienced. With my whole heart I celebrate our love.”

The couple’s 10th anniversary comes three days before the one-year anniversary of Boss’ death. The choreographer died by suicide at the age of 40 on Dec. 13, 2022.

Prior to the two meaningful days, Holker Boss penned a short message on Instagram that seemed to be about grieving the loss of her husband.

“Grief never ends,” she wrote beside two portraits of her staring into the camera lens. “But every season of challenge has an expiration date.”

She told her fans to, “Keep believing and keep dancing through.”

Holker Boss and her husband shared a love of dance and both competed on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Now, she is returning to the dance competition series.

Fox announced on Dec. 5 that Holker Boss is joining the judging panel for Season 18, which will premiere March 4, 2024.

The alum celebrated being named a judge with a sweet Instagram post that appeared to also reference her late husband.

She uploaded a video of dancing around the “So You Think You Can Dance” set as the sentimental track “I’ll Be Missing You” by Diddy and Faith Evans played in the background.

“So honored and grateful to announce I’ll be judging for SYTYCD @danceonfox !!” she cheered in the caption. “What an absolute dream come true!!! A full circle moment that has changed my life in quite literally every way. IM HOME!!”

She gave a shoutout to her fellow judges, Nigel Lythgoe and newcomer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and longtime host Cat Deeley at the end of her post.

“And sitting next to people I admire and love is just perfection!!” she concluded.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: