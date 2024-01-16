Boston

‘Always very talented': Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri wins Emmy for ‘The Bear'

Actress Ayo Edebiri, a 2013 graduate of Boston Latin School, earned a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her work in the Hulu comedy series

By John Moroney

A week after her Golden Globe win, Boston native Ayo Edebiri added an Emmy to her list of awards.

The 28-year-old actress from Dorchester won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work in Hulu's "The Bear."

Edebiri started to learn her craft at Boston Latin School, where she graduated in 2013.

"When she was here, she was always just a giant personality," said Joe Gels, the school's longtime theater director. "Huge amount of energy, always very talented, always very funny."

Gels also says Edebiri was instrumental in helping other students hone their craft.

"She was one of the co-captains of our improv group," he said. "She was a leader there, but also, she helped teach teach kids how to do improv."

Edebiri graduated from New York University, but will be always remembered at Boston Latin as a talented young woman who seemed to be going places.

"I always have students who come through, and I'm like, 'Yeah, this is what they want to do, they could do this,'" Gels said. "One of the beautiful things, though, about teaching at Boston Latin School is so many of our kids could go and do this thing also are like, 'Yeah, I want to be a brain surgeon, too.'"

Boston
