Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Filing to End Her Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is back on social media.

The former Nickelodeon star has returned to Instagram with a new account, @amanda.bynes1986. She addressed her fans less than two weeks after taking legal action to end her nine-year conservatorship.

"What's up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here," she said a selfie video posted on March 7. "My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out."

In the post's caption, Amanda, 35, tagged several media outlets, including E! News.

In late February, Amanda filed to terminate her conservatorship, which has been managed by her mother Lynn Bynes since it was first put in place back in 2013. At the time, the "Hairspray" actress underwent a 5150 psychiatric hospitalization following personal and legal issues.

Her mom has said she's hopeful for her daughter's future.

"Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda's life," Lynn's attorney Tamar Arminak told E! News last month. "Based on the petition, and Amanda's amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda's request to terminate the conservatorship."

Last year, Amanda -- who shared she was engaged to boyfriend Paul Michael in 2020 -- began living in an apartment community that "offers an independent living environment for women poised to transition into an autonomous lifestyle," her court petition states. There, residents receive random toxicology screenings, weekly home checks and weekly sessions with a case manager -- who says the "She's the Man" star has consistently tested negative for illicit substances, according to the documents.

According to court records obtained by E! News, a hearing has been scheduled for March 22. Bynes' attorney David A. Esquibias told E! News on Feb. 25, "Once the conservatorship is terminated, Amanda will be free to live her life as she chooses."

Bynes, who released the song "Diamonds" last year, has also been teasing upcoming fashion and beauty endeavors, including a possible new fragrance.

In September, Bynes was seen on a day out with Michael, who she previously called the "love of my life."