Amy Schumer Changes Her 11-Month-Old Son’s Name

The comedian revealed a major milestone in her son's life

By Mike Vulpo

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

What's in a name? Funny you should ask.

Pop culture fans know that Amy Schumer absolutely loves being a mom to her growing baby boy. But they may not know the secrets behind his name -- until now.

In the latest episode of her Spotify podcast called "Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith," the comedian revealed a major milestone in her son's life.

"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she asked her listeners in the latest episode of her podcast. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we by accident named our son, 'genital.'"

Her guest and longtime friend Claudia O'Doherty added, "My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, 'Amy's called her son genital.' And I was like, 'What are you talking about?' And then, she was right." LOL, true story!

Names aside, Schumer has been vocal about how much she loves being a parent.

When her son reached the six-month-old mark, the actress confirmed to E! News that "the hype is real. Believe the hype... I'm so lucky."

In fact, she's hoping to give her son a sibling as she continues her journey through IVF.

"Hey! So IVF went like this for us. They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right?" Schumer previously wrote on Instagram. "Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1! But what a drop off right?"

She also added, "I am so grateful for our son and that we have the resources to get help in this way. I just wanted to share and send love and strength to all of the warrior women who go through this process."

