Angelina Jolie stops to greet fan with rare bone disorder during red carpet for ‘Maria'

Angelina Jolie stopped to greet a fan with a rare bone disorder during a red carpet for the movie "Maria" in Venice Thursday.

Italian writer Pasqualino Esposito is a regular at the Venice Film Festival who suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta or "brittle bone disease," a genetic disorder that causes bones to break easily, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was on the red carpet when Jolie went to greet him.

Pictures circulating on social media show Jolie kneeling by Esposito's portable bed to speak to him.

"She’s a person with a very big heart," Esposito told The Hollywood Reporter through a translator about his chat with the three-time Golden Globe Award winner. "She’s fantastic."

Jolie is not only known for her acting accolades, but her humanitarian ones as well. She served the U.N. Refugee Agency for over 20 years, first as a Goodwill Ambassador and then as a Special Envoy, according to the agency's website.

There, she brought awareness to the plight of refugees in multiple conflicts. In 2014, she was named an honorary dame by Queen Elizabeth II for her work combating sexual violence in war zones.

Jolie stars in “Maria," a biographical psychological drama about Greek American opera singer Maria Callas and her final days in 1970s Paris. The film is expected to stream on Netflix, although it’s not clear when, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

