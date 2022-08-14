Anne Heche

Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support

The 53-year-old actor was declared brain-dead on Friday after suffering an anoxic brain injury

By Diana Dasrath and Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

Anne Heche
Maarten de Boer / Anne Heche in New York on May 15, 2017.

Anne Heche will be taken off of life support Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the actor told NBC News.

Organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to perform the implants once Heche has been taken off life support, the spokesperson said.

Anne Heche Aug 13

LAPD Ends Investigation Into Anne Heche Car Crash

Anne Heche Aug 12

Anne Heche's Son Says He Is ‘Left With a Deep, Wordless Sadness'

Multiple organs will be transplanted, but it is not known at this time which ones.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Although Heche was declared brain-dead on Friday, a week after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles, the actor was kept on life support so that her organs can be donated.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Anne Hechecar crashorgan transplantslife support
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us