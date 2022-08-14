‘Another World' Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49.

The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

She continued, "I will never forget how open she was to telling her story and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so."

"RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you," the statement concluded.

Days prior to her death, Griggs' dad shared via her Facebook page that his daughter was going to be placed in hospice care, adding, "She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational."

In 2020, Griggs revealed to her Facebook followers that she was battling stage four endocervical adeno cancer. Just last month, she shared a health update, reporting that she had recently found four tumors, writing, "Two new tumors on my liver, one on abdominal muscle and large one on right side lymph node."

Griggs got her start in Hollywood as a child star, appearing on Nickelodeon's "Rated K," which ran from 1986 to 1988. She was perhaps best known for her recurring roles in the daytime dramas "One Life to Live" as Stephanie Hobart and "Another World" as Maggie Cory in the '90s.

Additionally, Griggs appeared in several independent horror films, including "Severe Injuries," "Dead Clowns," "The Absence of Light," "Hellweek" and "Zombiegeddon."