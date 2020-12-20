Ariana Grande Is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is closing out 2020 with a bang!

The pop star, who is getting ready to tell-all in her highly-anticipated Netflix documentary, seemingly shared a major update in her life: She's engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Sources close to Ariana confirm to E! News that she has taken the next step in her relationship. "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy," the insider shares. "They could not be more excited."

On Sunday, Dec. 20, the 27-year-old sparked engagement rumors after she posted a series of snapshots on Instagram. In the slideshow, the "7 Rings" singer showed off her massive diamond ring on that finger. The eye-catching jewelry piece featured a large oval cut diamond with a white pearl attached and a gold band.

"forever n then some," she captioned her message.

News of the couple's engagement comes less than a year after they first sparked romance rumors. As fans will recall, they made their first public appearance in March for Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video "Stuck With U." In the video, Dalton and the singer danced around in a bedroom.

Back in October, a source told E! News the couple was "head-over-heels" for each other.

"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source shared at the time. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

Now, Dalton and Ariana have a lot to look forward to in 2021.

This story is still developing.