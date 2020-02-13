James Brown

Atlanta DA Deciding Whether to Investigate James Brown’s Death

A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said a woman named Jacque Hollander requested a meeting, claiming Brown's death was caused by another person

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

A prosecutor in Atlanta will decide whether to open a formal investigation after meeting with a woman who says she has evidence legendary singer James Brown's death was caused by another person, his spokesman said.

Brown, known as the Godfather of Soul, was 73 when he died of heart failure on Christmas day in 2006 in Atlanta, less than two days after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.

A woman named Jacque Hollander contacted Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard's office to request a meeting, claiming Brown's death was caused by another person, according to the prosecutor's spokesman Chris Hopper. Howard met with Hollander on Wednesday and accepted a bin of materials she said related to Brown's death.

Entertainment News

Harvey Weinstein 40 mins ago

Weinstein Lawyer: Prosecutors Have a ‘Tale,’ Not a Case

Rose McGowan 7 hours ago

Natalie Portman Responds After Rose McGowan Calls Her Oscars Outfit ‘Deeply Offensive’

Howard will look at the materials Hollander brought and will decide whether to open an investigation, Hopper said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

James BrownAtlanta
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us