Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron welcomes twins one year after son's death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bachelor Nation's Sarah Herron has welcomed twins after a devastating loss.

The former reality star, who competed on "The Bachelor" in 2013 and later on two seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise," gave birth to her and husband Dylan Brown's daughters two months early, and more than a year after their son Oliver died after being born extremely premature.

"World, meet Everette Rae & Colette Rose (Evy & Coco) born July 1st 2024," Herron wrote on Instagram July 6, alongside videos of herself and her partner cuddlings their newborns in a hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. "Fraternal twin sisters, our little 32-weekers took us all by surprise a whopping 7.5 weeks early."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 37-year-old continued, "We’re all adjusting to life in the NICU as we have a long road ahead of us—undeniably filled with twists and turns—but the girls are fighters and getting stronger every day—we all are. We’re so grateful for our care team and any continued prayers for our tiny warriors. Today’s plan: Sleep, breathe and grow!"

Herron added, "Welcome to the world little ones! My heart is completely outside of my body for these two miracles."

The Colorado advertising executive announced her recent pregnancy in January, less than two weeks before the first anniversary of Oliver's death. The baby died shortly after Herron gave birth to him four months early, when she was 24 weeks pregnant.

Herron, who had battled infertility and undergone IVF to conceive her babies, has often paid tribute to Oliver on social media.

"I woke up, unable to will myself back to sleep and somehow wound up reading old posts I’d written about Oliver," she wrote on Instagram in June. "Each word a time capsule—poignant, beautiful and aching. I stared at sweet Oliver’s face and wondered if his baby sisters will look like him when we meet them—and how surreal it is that they already outweigh him."

A new bundle of joy has arrived in Bachelor Nation. Former "Bachelor" Nick Viall announced that he and his fiancée Natalie Joy have welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

She continued, "I sat in the girls’ nursery, realizing that we’ve been here before. Not at this stage, or in this house, and certainly not with this many diapers—but we’ve been here. And even though we’re adorning this room for the girls this time, Oliver still gets a place in our home, too. With his sisters."



Herron said her and Brown's daughters will know Oliver's name. "And in whatever way they are able to understand when it’s time, they’ll know that before them, there was a baby boy who mommy and daddy loved very much," she wrote. "That they had a big brother who was one year older than them, and even though his soul wasn’t able to stay and play, he’ll be watching over them for eternity."