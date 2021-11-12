‘Bachelorette' Co-Host Tayshia Adams Hospitalized Days After ‘Painful' NYC Marathon Run

Tayshia Adams is offering her fans a glimpse at her health struggles.

The 31-year-old co-host of "The Bachelorette" posted footage to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Nov. 11 of herself apparently resting in a hospital bed with an IV hooked up to her right arm.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Welp I've been here since 9:30 a.m.," the lead of "The Bachelorette" season 16 wrote on her post. "What a day."

Although Adams did not share further information about what happened to make her need medical attention, the video comes a day after she posted footage to her Instagram Story detailing the tough recovery process she's endured after completing the New York City Marathon with fiancé Zac Clark on Sunday, Nov. 7.

After returning from an event on Wednesday, Nov. 10 during which she wore heels, Adams told fans on her Instagram Story that she "physically could not walk Monday and Tuesday." She continued, "It was the most painful thing in the world."

Tayshia Adams Prepares for NYC Marathon 2021

The reality TV star also shared that her body has had a tough time returning to its normal state since the race and that she finally got her first solid night of rest after struggling to sleep for the first few post-marathon nights. Adams added that she has been eating more than usual, as her "appetite has been wild."

Days before the race, Adams told E! News in an exclusive interview that although Clark is "a lifer when it comes to marathons," given that he had already completed seven of them, she was still wrapping her head around the experience for which she had spent months training.

"I don't think it's hit me exactly what I'm about to do yet," she admitted at the time. "I kind of just jumped on the marathon bandwagon, and he's been really supportive."

Despite her uncertainty, Adams completed the marathon with an impressive time of 4 hours and 40 minutes.

After the race, Clark took to Instagram to praise Adams' "humility and courage." He also pointed out that she hadn't been letting her fans know about her "chronic knee/back pain or her inability to train due to her insane schedule."