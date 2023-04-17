Bebe Rexha Addresses ‘Upsetting' Interest in Her Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha is getting candid about commentary on her body.

The "I'm Good" singer took to Twitter on April 16 with a message about those who have an interest in her weight. Rexha shared a screenshot of a TikTok, where the trending search bar inside the comment section read, "bebe rexha weight."

"Seeing that search bar is so upsetting," Rexha, 33, wrote in her April 16 tweet. "I'm not mad cause it's true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what."

Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what. pic.twitter.com/EGkGybhcRY — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023

Rexha's post was met with support from fans, with one user writing, "Weight shouldn't be anyone's concern unless it's their own. I don't understand the obsession with other peoples bodies. You can gain or lose as much weight as you want and I'll still think you're one of the hottest woman out there."

Meanwhile, another wrote, "I don't know if we will ever get to a point as a society where people just learn to have basic decency and quit pointing out or criticizing someone else's weight/body, but I truly wish that one day we will get there. You're beautiful, Miss Bebe!"

Rexha has previously taken to social media to discuss her body image. Back in 2021, she posted a TikTok that shared a message on how her weight at the time impacted her confidence.

"So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which I am...ish," Rexha began. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been. I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight 'cause I feel embarrassed. It's not just about that. I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body."

At the time, Rexha shared that her feelings towards her appearance led her to step back from using social media.

"I haven't been posting as much because I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post and that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to," she shared. "I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion. I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself."

The vulnerable message was also met with an outpouring of love and support from fans. One viewer wrote, "Thank you for being so incredibly honest. You are a beautiful soul inside and out."