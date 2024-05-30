Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunite at family event amid split rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jennifer Lopez isn't a gone girl to Ben Affleck.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer and "Good Will Hunting" actor stepped out together for a family event in Los Angeles May 30 amid weeks of breakup speculation.

For the occasion, the couple — who tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 before saying "I do" again in Georgia a month later — arrived dressed to impress for the sunny California weather. Lopez, 54, dazzled in a floral midi-sundress and stilettos and Affleck, 51, rocked a classic gray suit and black dress shoes. In one photo, the "Air" director carried a big box of bright pink party decorations while the "Marry Me" actress kept close by, holding onto his arm.

And the pair — who rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after ending their first engagement — were in good company for the celebration. After all, Affleck's mom Christine Boldt was also spotted joining them for the outing.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Lopez and Affleck's reunion comes less than a month after J.Lo — who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — attended the 2024 Met Gala solo, sparking rumors that the pair had split. Shortly after, reports broke that the couple were living separately, though both the JLo Beauty founder and the "Argo" actor — who is father to children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were spotted wearing their wedding rings on separate occasions.

And while neither have addressed the status of their relationship directly, Lopez recently made clear that she refuses to let the noise get to her.

In fact, when asked point blank about the possibility of a breakup during a recent press conference for her Netflix movie "Atlas," she shut down the question, jokingly telling the interviewer, "You know better than that."

Jennifer Lopez is making sure to keep her personal life separate from her work life.