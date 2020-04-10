Several of Boston’s favorite celebrities will face off in a poker tournament this weekend to raise money for Feeding America, a domestic hunger-relief organization, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Massachusetts-born actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck will join other celebrities at 1 p.m EST on Saturday for a live-streamed game of Texas hold ’em. Joining the star-studded group will be Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former New England Patriot Tom Brady, according to Deadline.

Fans will be able to watch the tournament live via Twitch.

Ben Affleck is a Hollywood star. Chris Herren, a hometown basketball star. Both have openly struggled with addiction.

The match will also include Jason Bateman, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Adam Sandler, Cheryl Hines, Adam Levine and Sarah Silverman, according to Deadline.

Affleck says it will be a friendly game, but the stars have already started to feud.

I’m in and I’m playing fast and loose just like your grandma’s butt https://t.co/P9tf0rkzIz — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 10, 2020

Affleck has already raised over $1 million for Feeding America, according to his Instagram post on Friday. Three weeks ago, the actor announced that he is supporting the organization during the coronavirus pandemic.

"During these times of uncertainty, I’m thinking about our most vulnerable populations - children who are losing access to the meals they rely on, our friends and family who are facing job disruptions, the elderly, and low-income families," Affleck wrote in the announcement.

Feeding American supports 200 food banks nationwide. Last week, the organization estimated a need of $1.4 billion in additional resources for food banks across the U.S. in the next six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.