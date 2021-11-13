Bette Midler Shares 1st Look at the Sanderson Sisters in ‘Hocus Pocus 2'

Bette Midler and her "Hocus Pocus" co-stars are back in their witchy wardrobes and ready to run amok, amok, amok in the beloved movie's long awaited sequel.

The Hollywood legend, 75, tweeted a photo of her and castmates Sarah Jessica Parker, 56, and Kathy Najimy, 64, all dressed up as the Sanderson sisters on Friday — and let's just say the snap, which comes nearly 30 years after the original movie debuted, had fans under their spell.

"Sistaaaaahs! ‘Tis time!," Midler captioned the shot, adding that "Hocus Pocus 2" was currently in production and scheduled to debut on Disney+ in fall 2022.

Midler's tweet came the same day a photo surfaced of Parker in full costume as youngest Sanderson sister Sarah on the sequel's set in Newport, Rhode Island. The "And Just Like That ..." star appears in the pics wearing a multicolored witch gown and a wavy long blond wig.

Parker was filming a fairgrounds-themed scene that takes place during the "Salem Scare Fest" with Newport filling in for the sisters' hometown of spooky Salem, Massachusetts.

Disney revealed earlier this month that the new movie, which picks up 29 years after the Sandersons were accidentally resurrected in the 1993 original, had begun filming.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the sequel finds Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker) and Mary (Najimy) awakening once again in present-day Salem, where they use their sorcery to seek revenge on those who've wronged them. Only three high school students —Becca, Cassie and Izzy — work to stop their magical mayhem.

Disney’s streaming service first confirmed a "Hocus Pocus" sequel was in the works in a tweet in December 2020.

Midler, Parker and Najimy gave fans a taste of what's to come when they briefly reunited as their characters for a one-hour reunion for charity, "In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover," in October 2020.

