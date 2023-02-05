She did it, folks.

Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammys history Sunday night with her 32nd career win, breaking a record set in 1997.

She broke classical conductor Georg Solti's record ("Break My Solti," anyone?) with her win for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance," delivering a speech that was both emotional and composed.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said, holding her 32nd Grammy.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

After thanking her family, she expressed thanks to "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”

Beyoncé's first win came in 2001, when Destiny's Child won two Grammys.

Eighty-eight career nominations have led to 32 Grammys so far. Her first nomination was in 2000, her first two wins a year later.

Three wins — the first three — were as a member of Destiny’s Child.

Twenty-nine were as a solo artist or collaborator with other artists, including Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Megan Thee Stallion and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Four wins were for best R&B song. Four more were for best R&B performance by a duo or group.

Three wins were for best contemporary R&B album. Three more were for best traditional R&B performance.

One win was for song of the year, her only Grammy in any of the so-called big four categories, where she hasn’t fared especially well. That could change later tonight, when she’s up for album, record and song of the year.