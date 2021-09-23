Beyoncé Says She Now Understands How ‘Fragile Life Truly Is' in Personal Letter

For Beyoncé, life is only getting better with age.

The 28-time Grammy winner shared a handwritten note with fans this week, following her 40th birthday on Sept. 3, and revealed she's feeling the best she's ever felt.

She blessed us with her wisdom about the spiritual aspect of aging, while reflecting on all of the beautiful life lessons she's learned since her days with Destiny's Child.

"Whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F'd UP," Bey wrote in her heartfelt letter. "This has absolutely been the best I've felt in my life. I'm so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!"

As she explained, "This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It's the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times."

Beyoncé said she "thought" she knew that when she was 21 or even 30 years old--but didn't.

"The more mature I become, the more I understand and the deeper my joy grows," the mother of three went on. "There's a freedom and liberation knowing that I've made it to the other side of my sacrifice. I'm finally giving myself permission to enjoy the seeds I've worked so hard to plant my whole life."

She said her fans continue to bring her "sooooo much joy" in life and she wants to continue using her art to "bring a little joy" in their lives, too.

"Most of yall met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together," Beyoncé acknowledged of her hive.

Her note also thanked fans and fellow stars that made "beautiful tributes" to wish her a happy birthday three weeks ago.

"I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps," shared the singer, who enjoyed a date night with Jay-Z in Miami just days after her birthday. "Your VIDEOS, your POSTS, your countdowns, your playlists and your well wishes, I will cherish forever," she added. "I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

She signed the letter with "Deep Deep Deep" love, ending with a drawing of a bubble bee.

See the handwritten letter on her website.