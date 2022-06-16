Beyoncé Teases Details on New Album, Set to Be Released Next Month

The Beyhive can rejoice.

After teasing clues about the possible release of new music, Beyoncé revealed overnight that her long-awaited seventh studio album will be available on July 29.

Titled "Renaissance," the LP will be the Grammy-winner's first release in six years.

The homepage on Beyoncé's website was replaced with a black backdrop and the words "act i" and "RENAISSANCE," as were the bios on her social media accounts.

No further information has been revealed, but the fan account Beyoncé Legion shared a screenshot from what appeared to be an album placeholder on the music streaming service Tidal, that suggested "Renaissance" will contain 16 songs. Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z purchased Tidal in 2015, but sold it in 2021 to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's financial services company, Square.

Additionally, Beyoncé's website is currently taking orders for four unique box sets, which include a CD, T-shirt and a 28-page photo booklet. The products "begin shipping July 29th upon album release."

Beyoncé had tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.

Her last album, "Lemonade" was released in 2016 and critically acclaimed. The usually private Beyoncé bared her soul, singing about a troubled relationship, black pride and motherhood in a brave way.

In 2011, she released the R&B adventure “4,” featuring classics like “Countdown,” “Love on Top” and “I Miss You.” Three years later — in another surprise form — came “Beyoncé,” her bold, audacious and daring album that showcased a new side of Beyoncé: a grown up artistic storyteller.

And while she hasn't released a full body of work, Beyoncé has been busy with other projects. She was featured on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s remix of “Savage” and produced 2019's "The Lion King: The Gift," the soundtrack for Disney's live-action adaptation. She also opened the 2022 Academy Awards with a performance of her song “Be Alive,” from the film "King Richard."

Beyoncé recently told Harper's Bazaar that she has worked to heal from generational trauma. But what does that term mean? Howard University faculty member and psychiatrist Danielle Hairston explains, and says Queen Bey spreading awareness "has been very helpful."