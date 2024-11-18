Beyoncé's mom slams rumor she got $10 million for Kamala Harris rally

Originally appeared on E! Online

You know you're Beyoncé when you cause all this conversation.

The "Formation" singer's mother Tina Knowles shut down rumors that her daughter was paid $10 million to speak at a Kamala Harris rally in her hometown of Houston Oct. 25. The 70-year-old shared a screenshot of post from the "Candace Owens Show" that had "been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down" on her own Instagram page Nov. 16.

"It's called False Information," she wrote. "Sadly other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up."

The matriarch — who shares the "Love On Top" hitmaker and younger daughter Solange Knowles with ex Mathew Knowles — went on to explain that the post in question was about the allegation that Beyoncé received a seven-figure payment at the rally.

"The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris," Tina wrote. "When In Fact: Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris's Rally in Houston."

"In fact she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam," she continued. "They are not only lying and disrespecting Beyonce's name but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president!"

Knowles went on to ask, "When does [sic] the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won't see this in the news!!!!!"

John Legend, who appeared alongside Bruce Springsteen at a Harris rally in Philadelphia Oct. 28, backed up the House of Deréon founder in the comments of her post.

"Let em know, Ms Tina!" he wrote. "We all performed/appeared for free because we care about our nation's future."

Beyoncé wasn't the only celebrity to be accused of receiving a fee for appearing at one of the Vice President's rallies, either.

Oprah Winfrey also spoke out about similar rumors, shutting down reports that accused her of receiving a $1 million appearance fee to attend a Unite the Nation event alongside the Vice President in Detroit in September.

"Usually I am reluctant to respond to rumors in general, but these days I realize that if you don't stop a lie, it just gets bigger," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 11. "I was not paid a dime. My time and energy was my way of supporting the campaign."