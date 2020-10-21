Enrique Iglesias to Be Recognized as Billboard's Top Latin Artist of All Time

Enrique Iglesias will be crowned Billboard's greatest Latino artist of all time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony on Wednesday.

The Spanish singer will be the first-ever recipient of Billboard's "Top Latin Artist of All Time" for "his many achievements, popularity and contributions to the Latin Music charts," Billboard and Telemundo announced last week.

Iglesias, who is celebrating a career that spans 25 years, is the winningest artist in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards with 47 awards. He has sold more than 180 million albums, his songs have garnered more than 18 billion streams and his music videos have received more than 16 million views.

Since arriving on the music scene two decades ago with songs like "Si Tú Te Vas," "Experiencia Religiosa" and "Vivir," to his more contemporary hits like "El Perdedor," "Bailando" and "Súbeme la Radio," Iglesias has remained relevant singing in English and Spanish, as a solo artist and in collaborations. Iglesias has singles in both languages with features from Whitney Houston, Lionel Ritchie, Marco Antonio Solis, Usher, Juan Luis Guerra, Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Wisin & Yandel, Anuel AA and Lil Wayne.

He has topped Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart a record 27 times, holding records for most No.s and most entries in the top 10, with 39 singles. He also leads as the artist with the most hits on Latin Airplay, Latin Pop Airplay and Dance club lists. Throughout his career, he has 25 entries on the Hot 100, with two singles at No. 1 and five singles in the Top 10.

The "Billboard Top Latin Artists of All Time" ranking is based on past performance on the weekly Hot Latin Songs chart (from the first edition in 1986) and the Top Latin Albums chart (from its inception in 1993) through October 10, 2020.

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. EST, following the red carpet pre-show at 7 p.m. EST.

The event will coincide with Latin Music Week, a virtual experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment. This is the 30th anniversary of Billboard's Latin Music Week, it will be held this week from Tuesday to Friday.